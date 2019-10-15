Litter of lurcher pups looking for forever homes

A litter of Lurcher puppies that were born at Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena are now old enough to find their first – and hopefully- their forever home.

Their mother Emma, who was found straying by local authorities, gave birth to the 11 puppies shortly after arriving at the Rehoming Centre.

One of the litter of rescue puppies hoping they won't be left in the lurch

The puppies, named after popular award-winning actors and actresses, are now more than eight weeks old and canine carers at the busy Rehoming Centre have been working hard to get them prepared for their potential new owners.

The puppies currently available for adoption are named: Emmy, Brando, Legend, Jolie, Heath, Goldberg and Leonardo.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “The Rehoming Centre is no stranger to puppy residents; however, we do find that Lurcher puppies tend to stay with us a bit longer. We hope to find this litter new owners soon, so they can quickly adjust to being part of a loving family.

“Canine carers at Dogs Trust Ballymena have found there is often misconceptions about the Lurcher breed, with people often thinking they require lots of exercise. Lurchers actually don’t require any more exercise than a typical dog and many enjoy staying cozy and snuggling up for a snooze.

“At such a young age they will all need homes where they will be given lots of care and attention, as well as ongoing support with their training. Families who adopt any of the puppies will be invited to join Dogs Trust’s Dog School at various locations across Northern Ireland.”

Dog Trust’s Dog School was launched in 2017 to support dog owners and their pets through our reward based training methods, teaching valuable skills needed for everyday life. Dog School is just as much about supporting and guiding owners as it is about training the dog. Classes run over five weeks and each dog owner will receive training homework after the class to practise at home. It is important for owners to continue the training at home on a regular basis to practice what their pet has learned in class.

If you believe a dog is for life and would like to find out more about the adorable Lurcher puppies, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 02825447227 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena. If you would like to find out more about Dog School, visit www.dogstrustdogschool.org.uk