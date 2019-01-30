LIVE BLOG: Snow brings parts of N.I. to standstill - school closures, public transport cancellations and road closures

Heavy snowfall has brought parts of Northern Ireland to a standstill.

Stick with us for the rest of the day and we will keep up to date with all weather updates, road closures and more.

Heavy snowfall in Londonderry. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye)

