Local coffee company brews up nine jobs

Pure Roast Coffee in Lisburn is doubling its workforce and boosting its capabilities to accommodate a growing customer base outside Northern Ireland.

The business specialises in the roasting, packaging and distribution of coffee. Its supply agreements with a Swedish-owned company and global business in China have prompted this investment, which is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

Pure Roast Coffee is enhancing its production space and recruiting nine additional production staff as part of developments that will help increase its production capacity and reduce energy costs and omissions.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Martin Symington, Managing Director Pure Roast Coffee, said: “We expect that our export sales will triple over the next three years so it is imperative that we address the capacity of our processes and take measures to improve our competitiveness.

“Invest NI’s support is enabling us to purchase a new automated packaging machine, additional storage silos and cladding and also create job opportunities for those not previously in employment. We will be implementing a targeted market development strategy and leveraging the advice and expertise from Invest NI’s trade development service to continue to build our global customer base.”

Invest NI has offered Pure Roast Coffee £95,000 towards its investment, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.

John Hood, Invest NI’s Director of Food and Drink, added: “We are delighted to be helping Pure Roast Coffee position itself to fully capitalise on the market opportunities it has identified.

“Supporting its recruitment, market development plans and investment in innovative equipment will help ensure the company is globally competitive and positioned to achieve its growth targets. This investment in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area is a positive news story for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry and demonstrates growth in the food sector both locally and in export markets.”