Local councillor under scrutiny by watchdog

A complaint has been made to the local government watchdog against an Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor who admitted drink driving.

Councillor Thomas Hogg is being investigated by the Local Government Standards Commissioner after a complaint was made about his conduct.

A former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mr Hogg admitted drink driving back in May.

The 30-year-old was stopped by police on Belfast’s Crumlin Road on April 29 this year.

A breath sample showed he was more than two times over the legal limit, the court heard.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250.

He was later suspended from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The Newtownabbey Times contacted Councillor Thomas Hogg this week in relation to the complaint, but he didn’t wish to make any comment.

A spokesperson for the DUP said the party does not comment on any individual disciplinary issues.

The investigation into Mr Hogg’s conduct is being carried out by the Local Government Ethical Standards directorate.

It will examine whether there was a breach of the 2014 Code of Conduct for Councillors.

Mr Hogg was elected as a DUP councillor in 2011.

He served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey for two consecutive years from 2014.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to local government.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Standards Comissioner said: “We have received a complaint in relation to a drink driving incident involving a councillor from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“This complaint has now been referred for investigation.”