Local man takes over as Subway Country Director

Subway has announced the appointment of Lurgan man Colin Hughes as their new Country Director for Ireland and the UK.

Colin formerly worked with Wyevale Garden Centres, Marks & Spencer UK & Ireland, Pret A Manger and EAT.

Mr Hughes has been brought on-board to drive business growth within Ireland and the UK. With several newly designed Fresh Forward locations already operating in the two countries and more in the pipeline, he will lead the ongoing activation of their global brand revitalisation and growth plans to increase the number of locally owned and operated Subway stores in Ireland and the UK to 3,000 by 2020.

Mr Hughes said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the business at such an important time. Subway is a terrific brand with a great legacy and exciting future. I really look forward to meeting new colleagues and working together to support and deliver for our franchise owners and guests.”

With more than 2,500 Subway stores open across Ireland and the UK and over 44,800 stores in over 113 countries, Subway is the world’s largest sandwich franchise. Worldwide, all Subway stores are individually owned and operated by franchisees.