Local minister to address 104th Irish CE Convention

Rev Andrew Faulkner, the minister of Sloan Street Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, will address this year’s Irish National Christian Endeavour (CE) Convention.

Local Christian Endeavourers are being invited to join others from throughout the island of Ireland at the 104th Irish National CE Convention, which is due to take place on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 September in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church, Co Tyrone.

Rev Faulkner, who was assistant minister at Hill Street Presbyterian Church in Lurgan before he was installed as minister of Sloan Street Presbyterian in April 2012, will speak on the theme ‘Jesus First’.

There will be special events for Seniors, Young People, Young Adults and Juniors, as well as business meetings.

As always, everyone will be welcome to attend the public meetings.

For further information about this year’s CE convention contact conventioninformation@gmail.com