Local St John Ambulance volunteers celebrate major milestone

Members of St John Ambulance - Abbey Q Division are celebrating 75 years of volunteering in the local community this year.

There are currently 22 adults and 55 cadets in the group, founded in 1944.

Abbey won the Eastern Area duty cup.

Unit Leader of Abbey Q, Steven Haggan, has been involved with St John - Abbey Q for 17 years.

Speaking to the Times, he said: “I started as a cadet in October 2002 at 15, progressed into the adults at 18 in 2005, became divisional officer of cadets in 2008 and became unit leader in 2012.

“New volunteers are welcome. We open our books for new recruits in September and January and we run a waiting list. We meet each Monday evening (term time) in Mossley Methodist Church from 7pm to 9pm.

“We attend/support 50+ events each year. Abbey won the Eastern Area duty cup for most duty hours completed by a unit in one year in 2017 and 2018.”

Detailing some of the highlights during his time with Abbey Q, Steven added: “Seeing my cadets do well and achieve their first aid qualifications, grand prior and service awards would be my highlight.

“I was honoured to achieve my Long service medal and was further honoured when the Queen, our Sovereign Head, sanctioned my admission as a serving brother in to the Order of St John.”