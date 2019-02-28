Lodge Life: Awards ceremony for Fermanagh members

Members of the Orange Institution in Co Fermanagh have been recognised for their excellence, as the county hosted its annual awards night.

Held in Enniskillen recently, Orangemen, women and juniors from across the county received formal acknowledgement for their community outreach, ongoing activities and other achievements.

Past county grand master Stuart Brooker presents funds to volunteers representing Cancer Focus NI

The charitable endeavours of brethren in the lakeland county was underlined with a variety of good causes receiving donations, totalling upwards of £10,000. This would bring the total charitable giving, to both internal and external charities, in the county during the year to almost £60,000.

Charities in receipt of funds included Cancer Focus NI, Parkinson’s UK, the USPCA, Positive Futures, SASRA and Scripture Union. The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), Royal British Legion, and both the RUC GC and UDR CGC benevolent funds were among other recipients.

Those individuals who obtained awards included Brian Graham, recognised for his contribution to voluntary work in the community.

Brian, a member of Gortgorgan King and Constitution LOL 349, is heavily involved in voluntary work within his local church and is also the band leader of Teemore Accordion Band.

Joshua Black, winner of the youngest junior Orangeman on parade, receiving his award from Stuart Brooker

Derek Phair, a member of Maguiresbridge LOL 1524, received the award for the greatest input into the life of a private lodge. He played an instrumental role, along with others, in the construction of the 3G sports pitch in the village, opened in 2016. The facility is widely used by a range of community groups.

Awards were also presented to Joshua Black (youngest junior on parade) and Ernie Hall (oldest Orangeman on parade).

Among the winning lodges were LOL 689, Maguiresbridge District; LOL 729, Lisbellaw District; LOL 1010, Brookeborough District; and LOL 885, Garrison District; who all obtained the greatest increase in new members.

Maguiresbridge Silver Band was recognised for having the greatest percentage of Orange members among its ranks.

County Secretary Alan Elliott enjoying the awards with local Orangewomen

Meanwhile, Maguiresbridge District LOL No 14 claimed the award for the best fundraising lodge.

The best Twelfth photograph which encapsulated the day was presented to Mark McVitty for his image of a young bandsman paying his respects at the cenotaph in Enniskillen.

Now in its fifth year, the event was attended by senior Fermanagh brethren, including past county grand master Stuart Brooker. Among the guests were Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning and Grand Secretary, Rev Mervyn Gibson.

Writing in the accompanying programme, Mr Brooker paid tribute to all the respective nominees.

He said: “As we reflect on the past 12 months, we take this opportunity to recognise those in our membership for the sterling work they do in the Orange and wider community, and never asking for any thanks or reward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of those lodges, and individual members, who were nominated for an award, and wish all within the Orange fraternity in Co Fermanagh continued success in 2019.”