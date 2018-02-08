Lodge Life: Charities are winners at Fermanagh awards

Members of the Orange Institution in Co Fermanagh were recently recognised for their excellence, as the county hosted its annual awards night.

Held in Enniskillen District hall, Orangemen from across the county received formal acknowledgement for their community outreach, ongoing activities and other achievements.

The charitable endeavours of brethren in the lakeland county was also yet again underlined with a variety of good causes receiving donations, totalling upwards of £15,000.

Charities in receipt of funds included the North West Mountain Rescue Team; Air Ambulance Northern Ireland; Diabetes UK; NSPCC; RUC GC Benevolent Fund; and the UDR CGC Benevolent Fund.

Among the individual winners were Gerwyn Balfour and Alan Coalter, both jointly recognised for their dedicated and exemplary service to their individual lodges.

Awards were also presented to Jim Wilson (oldest Orangeman on parade); Jamie Hogg (oldest junior Orangeman on parade); Joshua Black (youngest junior Orangeman on parade); LOL 315 (largest membership increase); and Tempo District LOL No 16 (greatest percentage increase), among others.

Meanwhile, the best Twelfth photograph which encapsulated the day was awarded to Milly Crawford for her family selfie.

The event was attended by senior Fermanagh brethren, including County Grand Master Stuart Brooker, and county officers. Compere for the evening was Wesley Graydon.

Mr Brooker paid tribute to all the respective nominees. He said: “As we reflect on the past 12 months, we recognise those in our membership for the sterling work they do in the Orange and wider community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of those lodges, and individual members, who were nominated for an award, and wish all within the Orange fraternity in Co Fermanagh continued success in 2018.”

The Enniskillen ceremony comes ahead of the Grand Lodge Orange Community Awards, due to be held in Lisburn next month.

The event showcases the extensive community work undertaken by members of the institution, recognising and rewarding excellence within the loyal order, as well as acknowledging the achievements of those in the marching bands’ fraternity. A full and varied programme of entertainment is also scheduled.

The showpiece event will take place at the city’s Island Arts Centre on Friday March 23.

Tickets are now available directly from the Lagan Valley Island box office.

Application forms for the various categories are also currently available for download via the Grand Lodge website at www.grandorangelodge.co.uk.