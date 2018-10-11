Lodge Life: Five-star TripAdvisor recognition for Orange museum

The Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast has been officially recognised for its quality of service.

The Orange Institution’s main outreach facility was recently presented with a certificate of excellence by the online travelling review site, TripAdvisor, based on the positive reviews by visitors.

To qualify for such a commendation, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four out of five. The Orange museum currently has a five-star rating.

Museum curator Jonathan Mattison hailed the award as a “fantastic achievement”.

He said: “This recognition from TripAdvisor is a wonderful reward not only for the museum, but for all the staff involved in its everyday operation.

“Since opening in 2015, we have been delighted to welcome thousands of visitors from not only Northern Ireland, but also the rest of the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and from across the world.

“To secure a certificate of excellence demonstrates the high standards of our museum, and we will seek to build on such positive customer feedback in the days ahead.”

TripAdvisor spokesperson Hayley Coleman said: “TripAdvisor is pleased to honour exceptional hospitality businesses that have received consistent praise and recognition by travellers on the site.

“By putting a spotlight on businesses that are focused on delivering great service to customers, TripAdvisor not only helps drive an improvement to hospitality standards around the world, it also gives businesses both large and small the ability to shine and stand out from the competition.”

The museum at Schomberg House displays a wealth of items relating to the history of Orangeism across the world.

Artefacts include King William’s original saddlecloth from the Battle of the Boyne and the Paymaster General’s book of payments to the Williamite army.

The east Belfast interpretative centre is currently hosting the ‘Service and Sacrifice’ exhibition, marking the centenary of the Armistice and paying tribute to Orangemen and women who served during the First World War.

Last year, the Museum of Orange Heritage in Co Armagh was also presented with a prestigious four-star visitor experience award.

Sloan’s House in Loughgall, recognised as the birthplace of Orangeism, received the official acknowledgement from Tourism Northern Ireland.

• The Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. The Loughgall museum is open from 10am to 4pm.