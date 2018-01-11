Lodge Life: New journal records heritage of Orangeism

A new publication which aims to highlight and preserve aspects of the Orange tradition was recently launched by the institution.

The third volume of the Journal of Orange History, like its predecessors, aims to provide a unique platform for those researching and producing articles on aspects of Orangeism and its heritage.

The latest version, unveiled by Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson and Gavin Robinson MP, includes articles on a number of subjects including ‘Canada and the Great War’, focusing on the involvement, service and sacrifice of Orangemen from Canada and Newfoundland during the First World War.

Other topics include a detailed feature on Captain Rev James Barbour Orr, thought to have been the most senior Orangeman to have died during the Great War. The Scotsman was killed in action while leading his men in the Ypres area in July 1917.

The Orange Order in Canterbury from 1864 to 1908, and the origins and outworkings of the Institution in Co Limerick are also examined in detail.

Historical footnotes concentrating on Orangeism in the United States of America and notable former members of the order worldwide also feature.

Authors in the journal include Iain Carlisle, Mark Dingwall, Patrick Coleman and Quincey Dougan.

The journal is the latest educational resource to be published by the Museum of Orange Heritage. The publication is sponsored by the Friends of Schomberg House museum support group.

Writing the journal’s foreword, museum curator Jonathan Mattison, said one of the aims of the booklet is to encourage the exploration of Orange history.

“Some of this year’s articles were inspired by talks given to the Orange history club that meets in the Museum of Orange Heritage throughout the year. The club has proved a lively and interesting forum for debate and discussion.”

He added: “We are extremely grateful to the Friends of Schomberg House for again sponsoring the Journal of Orange History. This journal provides a platform to explore aspects of Orange-related history and heritage as well as encouraging people to become involved in researching that history. We are also keen that new authors have the opportunity to have their work published.”

The Journal of Orange History is currently available to purchase for £3. To obtain a copy, visit the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast or telephone 028 9070 1122.

If you are interested in contributing to the winter 2018 edition, email jonathan@goli.org.uk.