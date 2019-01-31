Lodge Life: Order launches new-look Orange Standard newspaper

Grand Master Edward Stevenson has unveiled the new print and online editions of the Orange Standard newspaper.

The Orange Institution’s monthly publication has a fresh new-look and format, and was formally launched yesterday at a special event at Schomberg House, Belfast.

The newspaper, which was founded in 1973, provides news, features and opinion regarding the activities of the loyal order, as well as providing a public platform to promote the interests of for the wider unionist community.

Mr Stevenson said: “For the best part of five decades, the Orange Standard has been the voice-piece of the institution as it articulates its ethos and message to a wider audience. The relaunch of the newspaper, and its vibrant new design, is another important milestone in the publication’s evolving history.

“I trust our traditional and online readership across the world will be impressed by the new look which we believe will further serve to enhance the newspaper as it continues to articulate the opinions of the Orange and unionist community to a wider audience.”

Tom Haire, chairman of the Orange Standard committee, said: “The way people receive news is constantly developing, and the Orange Standard like most other printed publications is having to continuously adapt. Following on from the introduction of a digital version two years ago, the unveiling of a new look for the newspaper is another exciting landmark.”

He added: “Our aim is that the paper will continue to develop but will also consolidate the best of the past pedigree that has made it such a popular read in the lodge room, the living room and further afield.”

Key figures involved in the newspaper’s formation and production in January 1973 included the late Rev Canon Dr Samuel Ernest Long and Dougie Sloan, a Co Armagh newspaper editor. Then, the paper cost five pence per edition and was printed on the second Friday of each month. Distribution took place across Northern Ireland.

The Orange Standard has evolved during the 46 years of continuous production and previous editors have included journalists Billy Kennedy and Dr David Hume.

To arrange subscription to the newspaper, call 028 9070 1122 or email osaccounts@goli.org.uk. Alternatively, to sign up to the online version visit the Grand Lodge website at www.grandorangelodge.co.uk.