Lodge Life: Positive response to Orange Order on return to Balmoral Show

The Orange Institution received a hugely positive and encouraging response from members of the public at last week’s Balmoral Show.

Tens of thousands of visitors attended the annual agri-food showpiece in Lisburn with many visiting the Grand Lodge outreach stand on site.

It was a welcome return for the loyal order, having last exhibited at the premier agricultural gathering in 2015.

Senior members of the institution, staff and volunteers interacted with the public in the Eikon shopping village and were on hand to provide more information regarding the order’s activities and services.

The Museums of Orange Heritage in Belfast and Loughgall were also promoted, as well as the institution’s monthly newspaper, the Orange Standard.

A full range of shop products were also on offer with custom-made Orange sunglasses proving a particular must-have in the good weather.

Reflecting on the four-day event, chief executive Iain Carlisle said: “We were delighted to return to one of Northern Ireland’s largest and most established annual events, and to proactively engage with members of the public about the Orange cultural tradition and heritage.

“Feedback to our presence from people was hugely positive, particularly from our large membership and supporters in the rural counties, but also further afield.

“We look forward to building on such success in the years ahead.”