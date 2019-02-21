Loganair takes over City of Derry-Stansted route

Loganair has been appointed to take over the City of Derry to London Stansted route less than one week after previous operator, Flybmi, entered administration.

Daily flights will resume on the subsidised route from next Wednesday on a similar timetable to that operated by Flybmi.

Welcoming the announcement, Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor John Boyle praised the efforts of officers from council, the City of Derry Airport and the Department for Transport for their work and commitment throughout the week to secure an immediate replacement airline.

As part of the contract, Loganair – who also operate the City of Derry to Glasgow service – will operate a twice-daily service using a 49-seater Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

There will be two services each weekday and on a Sunday alongside a single Saturday flight.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “It is a testament to the hard work of Derry & Strabane Council, the City of Derry Airport and my department that we have been able to secure a replacement airline so quickly.”

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, commented: “We’re extremely pleased to be selected to operate the essential Derry to Stansted air service following completion of a competitive tender process.

“I know the news about flybmi created great uncertainty, so we’re focused on recommencing operations as quickly as possible.”

Lead-in fares begin at £39.99 and all reservations include 20 kgs of complimentary hold luggage and passengers are eligible to join Loganair’s loyalty programme, Clan Loganair.

Tickets can be booked online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.