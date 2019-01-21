Londonderry car bomb: Fifth arrest made

A man in his 50s has been arrested by detectives investigating the car bomb attack outside the courthouse in Londonderry on Saturday, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The man, aged 50, was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The suspect has also been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with an armed robbery in the Meadowbank Avenue area of the city on Tuesday 15 January.”

Four men, aged 42, 34, 21 and 21 who had earlier been arrested in connection to the explosion remain in police custody.