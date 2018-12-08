Londonderry man’s murder ‘a crime beyond words’, priest tells funeral

A priest at the funeral of a Londonderry man murdered in the city two weeks ago has described his death as “senseless” and a “crime beyond words”.

Rev. Patrick Lagan was speaking at the Requiem Mass of father of nine Eddie Meenan whose body was discovered in a laneway off Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25.

Police said the 52-years-old had sustained “significant” head and body injuries.

Three people have already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr. Meenan and police say their investigations are continuing.

Rev. Lagan told mourners at Saturday afternoon’s funeral at St Eugene’s Cathedral that Mr Meenan’s death had shocked the community and brought untold pain and hurt not only to his family but to all who knew him.

“This senseless taking of an innocent human life is a crime beyond words, a pain which no family should ever have to carry,” said Rev. Lagan.