Long delays in Carrickfergus after A2 collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are warning motorist of long delays into Carrickfergus following an earlier road traffic collision, according to TrafficwatchNI. The collision on the A2 Belfast Road close to the services at Seapoint is now cleared and all lanes reopened in both directions Police WATCH: Murder victim’s mum speaks out as killer is jailed for 10 years