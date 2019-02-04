Long-running NI news website publishes final update after two decades

A website that has been sharing news articles about “the Northern Ireland situation” since the 1990s has published its final update.

The website, Newshound, has been in operation since 1996 and is updated at least once per day.

Its founder, John Fay, describes it as “an independent ‘news sifting’ service for people interested in the Northern Ireland situation.

For over two decades, Mr Fay has been sharing direct links at nuzhound.com to news articles across a range of Northern Ireland publications, including the News Letter, the Belfast Telegraph and the Irish News.

The “service” has won praise over the years for its comprehensiveness from the New York Post, the Irish Times and the Daily Telegraph, amongst others.

Its final update was published on Sunday, and featured six articles from the News Letter alongside stories published by the Impartial Reporter, Daily Express, Derry Journal, BBC, RTE, The Spectator, the Irish News, the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Times