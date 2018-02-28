'Look after elderly neighbours during cold snap'

Folk in Northern Ireland are being asked to be good neighbours and check in on the elderly or vulnerable relatives as difficult weather conditions and sub-zero temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

The call was made by the NI Executive.

A NI release added: "The Met Office has confirmed there is no change at this stage to yellow weather warnings in place for Northern Ireland for the rest of the week, participants at this afternoon’s multi-agency teleconference, chaired by local government, heard.

"Representatives from Northern Ireland departments, councils, utilities and emergency services, confirmed that arrangements have been put in place to deal with the difficult weather conditions.

"Advice has been published for road users, farmers and householders on how to protect their property during the cold weather."

Information and useful numbers on what to do in the event of an emergency are available on nidirect: www.nidirect.gov.uk/snow-ice.