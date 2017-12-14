Lord Tebbit leads victims to meet Rudd

Tory grandee Lord Tebbit has led a delegation of IRA victims from across Great Britain to met Home Secretary Amber Rudd in their quest for justice.

Jonathan Ganesh, who was part of the delegation and was seriously injured in the London Docklands bombing of 1996, said the meeting broke new ground in that for the first time, Great Britain victims of IRA terrorism have begun to campaign together.

“We pressed her to support our campaign for justice in a wide range of cases,” he said.

“And we also asked her to grant legal aid to victims in their pursuit of justice, pointing out that those involved in terrorism seem to have no difficult in getting legal aid to pursue their campaigns. She kindly said she would come back to us.”

The delegation was led by Lord Norman Tebbit, whose own wife was seriously injured by the 1984 Brighton bombing.

It also included bereaved families from the Birmingham pub bombings, Harrods and the London Docklands attacks, who have all campaigned for justice.