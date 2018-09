A collision has taken place on the A26 road, connecting Ballymena and Ballymoney.

An image which has emerged from the crash scene shows a heavy goods vehicle appearing to have been in collision with the front passenger side of a silver car.

The government-run TrafficWatch website says that stretch of the A26 is known as the Crankhill Road.

The crash had caused delays, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.