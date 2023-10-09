Lorry fire on M2 motorway creating havoc for motorists
Motorists are being asked to be aware of an operation to put out a fire on a lorry travelling on the M2.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
A PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the southbound lane of the M2 is closed between its junctions at Sandyknowes and Greencastle, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a lorry on fire.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey”.