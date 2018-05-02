‘Lovable and funny’ NI father dies in Magaluf

Touching tributes have been paid to a “lovable and funny” Northern Ireland father who tragically died while on holiday on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Aaron Henderson from the Coleraine area passed away in hospital yesterday, a source close to the family confirmed.

It is understood the 30-year-old died after suffering serious head injuries in the resort of Magaluf.

While some media reports had initially suggested Mr Henderson had been the victim of an attack, one of his close friends told the News Letter his death was being treated as a “freak accident”.

Mr Henderson had been enjoying a holiday on the popular island with his girlfriend when tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday morning.

His parents flew out to Majorca that evening to be by their son’s hospital bedside.

Mr Henderson was the son of well-known Coleraine businessman Paul Henderson, who runs a wholesale shop in the Co Londonderry town.

In a statement on Facebook on Monday, the business – Paul Henderson Wholesales and Megastore – informed customers the store would be closed until further notice and said the family was asking for privacy at this time.

One of Mr Henderson’s close friends, who did not wish to be named, told the News Letter: “Everybody loved Aaron. He worked in the shop and was a lovable, funny, cheeky and quick-witted character.

“There have been so many people expressing their condolences on Facebook, which really goes to show how highly everyone thought of him.

“This is a terrible tragedy for his family and we are all just in shock at what has happened.”

Mr Henderson’s heartbroken partner of Aaron Henderson has led tributes to the Coleraine man on social media.

Danielle Baxter took to Facebook to say the 30-year-old father had made her “the happiest” she had ever been in her “entire life”.

She added that “life is cruel” and she would love the young man “always and forever”, according to Causeway Coast Community News.

Extending his sympathies to the Henderson family, DUP MLA Maurice Bradley said: “This is devastating news. Aaron was a well-known young man, a keen Coleraine fan, he was well liked by his peers and known by customers to the family business.

“My thoughts go to Aaron’s partner and his entire family circle.”

PUP councillor Russell Watton added: “Aaron is from a decent, hard-working family who are well-known and respected in the local area,

“This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with his family.”

UUP councillor William McCandless said Mr Henderson’s death had “sent shockwaves through the town”, adding: “This is a real tragedy and my heart goes out to this family, who run a successful business here in the town.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that it was supporting the family of a British national following his hospitalisation in Majorca.

It is understood Mr Henderson’s family hope to have his body repatriated within a week.