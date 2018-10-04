‘Love it or List it’ show filmed in Larne

Channel Four property experts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp are to feature a Larne couple’s property dilemma in an episode of “Love it or List it” being filmed in the town for a new series.

Kirstie heads up the ‘Love It’ team, helping the couple consider how they could renovate their current home, while Phil believes ‘List it’ for sale is the best way forward.

Phil and Kirstie compete to convince the homeowners to either sell their home or refurbish it.

Phil will be showing them other properties in the area that may better suit their needs drawing on advice from local estate agent Brian Todd.

Phil dropped into the Main Street outlet where he met staff a few weeks ago.

The property show is being filmed in Larne for an episode of the fourth series of the popular series.

It is due to air on Channel Four, next year, starting in January 2019.