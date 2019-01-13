'Loving and caring' boy killed in hit-and-run crash

An 11-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision was an "intelligent, loving and caring kid", his family has said.

Taylor Schofield was treated by paramedics at the scene of the incident in Beswick, Manchester, but died of his injuries in hospital.

A grey Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been involved in the collision in Albert Street shortly after 6.10pm on Saturday, left the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away.

A 31-year-old man later attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspect remains in custody for questioning, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Taylor's family issued a photograph of the youngster pictured on his first day at high school.

Paying tribute, they said: "Taylor was a cheeky handsome lad who loved his mates, football and Man United.

"He was a very bright, intelligent, loving and caring kid - always smiling, making jokes.

"He's going to be missed by everyone. He was taken too soon from us. Our angel always x x."

On Sunday, well-wishers tied floral tributes to a lamppost in Albert Street.

One tribute read: "No words will describe how missed you will be little man x Rest in paradise x."

A black Manchester United away shirt was also tied to the post.

One neighbour said: "I didn't know the lad to talk to but he loved my dog and would always stroke him. You would see him every day at the shop on his bike. It's so tragic."

He said residents had complained about speeding vehicles on the road for some time.

Pc Karl Horner, of GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Taylor's family, I cannot imagine what they must be going through.

"Our specialist support officers have been with them today and we will continue to help them in whatever way we can.

"A 31-year-old man is still in custody and we are continuing our questioning. We will leave no stone unturned in order to give Taylor's family the answers they deserve."

Anyone with information should call GMP's serious collision investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 1642 of 12/01/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.