'Loving mum' is laid to rest

Several hundred mourners attended the funeral in Cookstown today of Teresa Keightley, the mother of the only Northern Irish victim of the 2004 south east Asia tsunami that killed thousands of people.

Mrs Keightley, of Forthill Rise, Westland Road, Cookstown, was reported missing on Monday of last week, and her sudden death stunned townspeople.

Teresa Keightley

Family and friends gathered to pay their final respects at a Requiem Mass held for the 72-year-old in Holy Trinity Church this afternoon.

A statement issued by a spokesperson on behalf of the family described Mrs Keightley as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who would be sadly missed by the family as well as by her large circle of friends.