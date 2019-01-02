‘Lucky escape’ for driver after crash

The PSNI in Co Tyrone have issued a reminder to be careful while driving today after a driver had a “lucky escape” in a collision earlier today.

The driver’s car was pictured on its roof after a crash on the Old Eglish Road, Co Tyrone.

Temperatures dropped overnight and the PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone Facebook page has issued a reminder to drive safely.

An officer wrote: “It’s back to porridge for a lot of people this morning. Please remember to take care on the roads as the temperature has dropped overnight and the roads are greasy.”

Alongside a photograph of the car on its roof, the officer added: “We have had to attend this accident on the Old Eglish Road this morning. Fortunately the driver had a lucky escape and has walked away unhurt from their vehicle.”