Lucky ticket-holder scoops £4 million Lotto jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has scooped the £4 million Lotto jackpot.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were 32, 43, 30, 42, 27, 15 - and the bonus number was 10.

Set of balls four and draw machine Lancelot were used.

One ticket-holder also matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million, and 64 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,750 each.

Some 4,315 people matched four numbers to win £140 and 108,497 matched three numbers to win £30.

Wednesday's jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

No ticket-holders scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot, and no-one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 24, 18, 38, 11, 07 and the Thunderball number was 07.