Lurgan: Car appears to have crashed into barber’s shop

A car appears to have crashed into a barber’s shop in Lurgan this afternoon, leading to traffic disruption.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:21 pm

It seems the car may have crashed into the Market Street building.

Eyewitnesses say two police cars are at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident in the Market Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday afternoon (October 20th).

“There was no serious injuries reported.”

