Lurgan: Car appears to have crashed into barber’s shop
A car appears to have crashed into a barber’s shop in Lurgan this afternoon, leading to traffic disruption.
It seems the car may have crashed into the Market Street building.
Eyewitnesses say two police cars are at the scene.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident in the Market Street area of Lurgan on Wednesday afternoon (October 20th).
“There was no serious injuries reported.”
-
-
Sainsbury’s Craigavon: Union fears for 109 staff as store and filling station, based in Rushmere Shopping Centre, to close-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.