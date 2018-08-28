Lurgan girl is chosen for dream USA trip

An incredibly brave ten-year-old girl who has been battling a life threatening illness has been chosen to go on a once in a lifetime holiday to Disneyland in Florida.

Little Lucy McBride will be jetting off to Florida with Dreamflight after being nominated by her consultant.

She was diagnosed with Vasculitis - a rare immunity disorder - back in May.

Since then she has undergone numerous scans, chemotherapy and dialysis.

Her diagnosis came just months after her mother Joanne passed away, following a long battle with illness.

Lucy’s incredible bravery and courage led to her consultant Doctor Jackson, Musgrave Park Hospital, to nominate her.

She received a letter on Saturday to say that she had been chosen to go on the incredible trip to Florida.

Her father Geoffrey said that after such a difficult year, Lucy deserved some good news.

He said “It is a bit of good news for a change, it’s been a difficult couple of years since my wife was diagnosed.

“Lucy has been through so much, she needed lots of treatment. It is your immune system, it is supposed to protect you but this disease it attacks all your organs in your body. That is why she has four consultants and she will have them for life.

“Finding out that she had been picked it absolutely made my day and it’s making me feel very grateful and thankful for the work they do.

“It’s unbelievable.

“She loves watching videos on Youtube and she said ‘Daddy one day I’d like to go to America and meet some of those Youtubers’.”

Dreamflight is a UK charity that changes young lives through taking children with a serious illness or disability, without their parents, on the holiday of a lifetime to Orlando, Florida.

Once a year, 192 deserving children from all over the UK, accompanied by a team of medical carers, board a specially chartered Boeing 747 and head to Florida to spend 10 magical days of fun and excitement.