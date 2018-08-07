Lurgan singer songwriter ready for homecoming performance

A local singer songwriter is ready to take to the stage at his homecoming gig in Lurgan this weekend.

Up and coming star Conleth Kane will bring his mixture of mainstream pop with a Celtic influence to his live performance at the Corner House on Sunday night.

It’s been a superb 18 months for the Lurgan native - who now lives in London - as he signed a publishing deal as a songwriter and has held a number of sold out gigs in London and Belfast.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail ahead of his homecoming gig, Conleth spoke of how he was looking forward to performing in front of a home crowd.

“It is last minute, my brother is home from the States and he has never seen me gig before.

“I have been gigging now in London and Belfast for years and never actually played my home town, so it just made sense to finally do something back home.

Conleth performs at London Pride in front of 17,000 people.

“I debuted my solo gig in London in May and it sold out completely in a week, it gave me the confidence to take the concert home.

“I have held solo gigs at the Black Box in Belfast but I have never played my home turf.

“There has been a real network of support for my original material back home in Lurgan.

“I wrote a song the Grass Is Greener and it went viral, it got 100,000 views in five days.”

Conleth Kane (right) and guitarist Declan Mc Kerr who will be performing on Sunday.

Despite not playing in Lurgan before, Conleth said that he still receives lots of support from his home town.

He added: “A lot of people from Lurgan were sharing and saying how proud they were of a local guy. When it came to the music video of the Grass Is Greener I filmed it in St Peter’s chapel in Lurgan.

“I left Lurgan at a young age and I didn’t have much of a social life back then. I have been in London longer than I was in Northern Ireland but it is nice to know there’s a real appreciation for my work back.

“I’ve had a lot of really lovely messages and support. When I play my Belfast gigs at lot of people from Lurgan buy tickets and come.”

Describing his music, he added: “It’s very Celtic-pop, there is a definite Celtic influence in there but it is very much mainstream pop. It has been played on BBC London, it’s mainstream 100%.

“My songs The Grass is Greener and I Wonder are relatively well known, I also wrote a single called ‘Proud’ which is becoming a bit of an anthem on the LGBTQ+ scene.

“I was invited to sing it at Pride in London in front of 17,000 people, which was my biggest gig to date.”

Conleth Kane ‘Live at The Corner House’ featuring Declan McKerr is being held on Sunday, August 12 - Doors 6pm, show 7pm £8 entry.