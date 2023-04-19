Lynne and Neil Hanna

In the post, which is accompanied by a joyful picture of the couple, she adds that Noel “passed away at Camp 4 on Annapurna after a successful summit”.

Clarifying how Noel died, she says that “he returned to the tent took some hot soup and fell asleep never to awaken again no drama no big story it was his time to go and he died in the Himalayas what better place for my Mountain Man sleep well Noel .

The 56-year-old mountain climber, who lived in Dundrum, Co Down, died on Monday night after his descent from Annapurna mountain.

He had just returned from the 26,545-foot peak after reaching the summit last Wednesday when he died at Camp 4.

It has been reported on AFP that his body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu.

During his life, Noel Hanna climbed Everest 10 times and reached the highest point on every continent.

Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, is deadlier than Everest and considered one of the most technically difficult mountains to climb because of its steep routes.

