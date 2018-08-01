M1 incident: Male pedestrian died after collision

Police have confirmed a male pedestrian has died following a collision on the M1 on Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday night the PSNI said: “Police can confirm a male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision on the M1 earlier this evening, Wednesday 1 August.”

Inspector Gary Irvine said: “The single-vehicle collision involving a lorry occurred around 4:50pm, eastbound on the M1, just past the Lurgan junction. There were no reports of any other injuries.

“We are working to establish what happened and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a Black Saab Vector on the M1 travelling eastbound before the collision was reported. We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a male on the M1 in this area prior to the collision.

“Following the collision, the westbound lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, Junctions 10 and 9 remain closed eastbound and traffic is being diverted through Lurgan.”

Inspector Irvine added: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has a dash cam in their vehicle to check their footage. Anyone who has information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 944 of 01/08/18.”

A police screen hides the scene of a serious collision on the M1Belfast-bound. 'Photo by Tony Hendron

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “NIAS dispatched one Rapid Response Paramedic, one Paramedic Officer and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.”

The spokesperson added: “No one was taken from the scene.”

The crash was reported to the ambulance service just after 4.45pm.

Tailbacks after the crash on the M1. Photo credit: Noel Cairns / Twitter