Maddy-leigh was 'extremely loved and greatly missed'

The heartbroken family of Maddy-Leigh Harbinson have revealed their daughter 'unknowingly' had Diabetes.

The 11-year-old Lurgan schoolgirl died suddenly on Monday in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

In a statement just before her funeral today her parents Sabrina and Colin thanked every one who helped them through this difficult time.

The family said: "It is with profound sadness that Sabrina and Colin Harbinson mourn the sudden loss of their daughter, Maddy-Leigh, aged 11.

"She is survived by her only brother, Tristen.

"Maddy-Leigh passed away in the Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday. Maddy-Leigh unknowingly developed Type 1 diabetes that resulted in multiple organ failure.

"Maddy-Leigh was a pupil in Year 8 at Lismore Comprehensive School.

"She was a bright, pleasant girl who enjoyed baking, drama and attended FADD for dancing along with singing coaching.

"She was extremely loved and will be greatly missed, such was the bond as a daughter, granddaughter, god-daughter, cousin and niece.

"Sabrina and Colin would like to thank the ambulance service, Craigavon Area Hospital, the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children Intensive Care Unit, St Anthony's Parish Craigavon, the surrounding parishes of Lurgan, Lismore Comprehensive School, Newmills Presbyterian Church, FADD and the family and friends who have prayed and supported them through this difficult and tragic time."

Maddy-Leigh's funeral will take place this morning at 11.15am from her late residence, going to St Anthony's Church in Craigavon for Requiem Mass at noon followed by interment afterwards in Lurgan Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, brother, grandparents, aunties, uncles and entire family circle.