MAGALUF DEATH: Tributes bring ‘great comfort’ to Aaron Henderson’s family

The family of a Northern Ireland man who died on the Spanish island of Majorca have taken “great comfort” from the hundreds of touching tributes following his tragic death.

Coleraine man Aaron Henderson passed away in hospital on Tuesday after suffering serious head injuries in the resort of Malaguf.

A source close to the family told the News Letter the 30-year-old father’s death was being treated as a “freak accident”.

Mr Henderson was the son of well-known Coleraine businessman Paul Henderson, who runs a wholesale shop in the Co Londonderry town.

In a statement on Facebook, the business – Paul Henderson Wholesales and Megastore – said it was “an incredibly difficult time” for the family.

However, it added: “Knowing how much Aaron was loved brings them great comfort.”

The shop was briefly shut on Monday but reopened today, with the business stating: “Aaron wouldn’t want to let down all the customers he’s come to think of as friends.

“Please feel free to come to the shop but bear in mind that the staff are trying to come to terms with this unbelievable tragedy. We will close again when Aaron comes home to us to allow the family to grieve and lay him to rest.”

Mr Henderson had been enjoying a holiday on the popular island with his girlfriend when tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday morning. His parents flew out to Majorca that evening to be by their son’s hospital bedside.

Arrangements to repatriate Mr Henderson’s remains have yet to be announced at this time.