Main roads expected to close during £411,000 resurfacing scheme

A £411,000 resurfacing scheme could create motorist chaos when it sharts next week.

The resurfacing scheme on the B59 Tully Road, Ballymena will start on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

Road closed

According to Department for Infrastructure, the scheme which extends one kilometre from Moorfields Road junction to Ross Lane Junction, will deliver "significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road".

DfI say that work is expected to be completed by 19 April 2019.

"To ensure the safety of road users and road workers a full road closure will be in operation daily from 7:00am to 6:00pm from Tuesday 19 March until Friday 19 April," says the post. "Access for residents will be facilitated.

"A two-way diversion will be in operation on the following roads: A36 Moorfields Road - Collin Road - Rashee Rd - Doagh Road - Ballymena Road - Doagh Road

"The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area."

It adds that the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

"The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions," adds the post.