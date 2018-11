Police have closed the A31 Magherafelt Bypass after the discovery of a suspicious object.

The suspicious object was found between the Castledawson roundabout and the Aughrim Road, around 10:45am this morning.

A post onf social media says: “Magherafelt bypass currently closed between Castledawson Road Roundabout and Aughrim Road due to suspect device.

“Expected to be closed for some time.

“Updates to follow”.