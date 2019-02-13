Mairia Cahill: SDLP leadership kept me in dark over talks with Fianna Fail

The SDLP has issued a plea to members disgruntled with the new alliance with Fianna Fail to “remain within the party”.

This comes as a high-profile recent SDLP recruit claimed she was assured by the party leadership, prior to joining last summer, that there were no “formal discussions” with Fianna Fail about forming an alliance.

Mairia Cahill, a former Irish Labour Senator in the Republic of Ireland, told the News Letter she had in July asked SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and party chairman Colin McGrath about “whispers” of formal discussions with Fianna Fail, only to be told this wasn’t the case.

Just weeks after Ms Cahill joined the party, Mr Eastwood confirmed he was engaged in talks with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin.

Ms Cahill, who remains a member of Irish Labour, said: “There were conditions that I had asked for before going in – namely, that we would be given the required resources to fight elections and the normal sort of things that you would ask.

“But in the middle of all of that there were whispers of formal discussions with Fianna Fail. I spoke to Colum (Eastwood) briefly and I had a more detailed discussion with Colin McGrath, who is the party chair.

“I asked Colin McGrath outright whether there were formal discussions around a potential merger, joining together, a link-up or whatever you want to call it.

“The question was whether there were formal discussions with Fianna Fail and whether the party was moving in that direction.”

She added: “I made it clear I was a Labour member and that I would be remaining a Labour member.

“His response was that no formal discussions were taking place, that the SDLP spoke informally all the time to all the parties, and that if there ever was that the membership would have the final say.”

“I spoke to Colin on July 5 and on July 23 a story appeared in the Irish Independent saying the Fianna Fail leader had briefed some of his party that talks with the SDLP were at an ‘advanced stage’.

“They are now publicly saying that the formal discussions have been ongoing for 18 months.

“Obviously that is going to be disappointing for anybody.”

In response, a spokesperson for the SDLP said: “The leadership’s door remains open to all members. We are mindful that some members have difficulty with the direction we are taking.

“Nonetheless, we are keen to ensure people remain within the party.

“The membership overwhelmingly chose a path and we must now implement that choice. It is our hope that we all pull together and move forward together.”