Mairia Cahill welcomed into SDLP Council team

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MLA said he is delighted Máiría Cahill has decided to make the SDLP her 'political home'.

Ms Cahill. a former Labour politician has been co-opted onto Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to represent the Killultagh DEA.

Mr Eastwood said: "Máiría Cahill has an extremely strong record of speaking out against injustice, maltreatment and inequality; we are confident that her attributes are best placed to compliment the values and vision of the SDLP, and we are delighted she has decided to make the SDLP her political home.

"Politics is too often sadly missing brave voices to call out right from wrong. The SDLP has always taken uncomfortable steps to deliver a fair and just society, and I am confident Máiría will play a prolific part in continuing to practice the politics others merely preach, by speaking truth to power.”

SDLP MLA for Lagan Valley Pat Catney added: "The addition of Máiría Cahill to Lagan Valley SDLP is fantastic.

"Máiría will be an excellent asset to an already very able council group and I very much look forward to working alongside her in the time ahead.”

Ms Cahill will replace former councillor Christine Robb who recently stepped down.

Ms Cahill also told the BBC that said she remains a proud member of Labour - the SDLP's sister party. She was also once a member of Republican Network for Unity (RNU) - a group opposed to the Good Friday Agreement. However, she later said she regretted joining that organisation.





​