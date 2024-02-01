Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School support workers are also taking to picket lines in a protest about pay.

The latest industrial action comes as legislation is to be debated which could lead to the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive in the coming days.

The UK government has committed funding to cover public sector pay deals if Stormont returns.

It has been estimates that those on strike include more than 3,000 public transport workers from the Unite, Siptu and GMB unions.

According to the BBC, around 800 Unite members employed by the Education Authority (EA) as non-teaching staff are also walking out.

This includes school bus transport staff, school caterers, administration staff and classroom assistants who will also be taking action on Friday.

Earlier this year, on Januatry 18, as many as 16 trade unions and tens of thousands of public sector workers took part in one of Northern Ireland's largest strikes, affecting many sectors including health.

Today (Thursday) will be the sixth day of action for transport workers since December who have warned further action could continue.