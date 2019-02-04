Major fire at seaside town

A large fire at a commercial premises in the seaside town of Buncrana, Co Donegal just across the border from Londonderry has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at a shop on Upper Main Street shortly after 9pm last night.

Fire units from both Co Donegal and Co Londonderry are involved in the operation.

Donegal County Council, in a tweet earlier this morning, said that the Main Street in Buncrana is “closed from Westend to Market SQ, Ferris lane.”

All footpaths at Upper Main Street are also closed for “public safety reasons”.