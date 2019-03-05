Major upgrade for Portrush train station

Portrush Train Station is entering the final phase of construction, with the new station on track to be completed in advance of The 148th Open in the town this summer.

The scheme represents an investment of approximately £5.6 million, with funding secured from the Department for Communities (£4.7m) and Department for Infrastructure (over £900k).

The new train station is one element of a wider £17m Portrush Regeneration Programme, led by the Department for Communities, which also includes a major public realm and revitalisation scheme for the town.

Work on the station is scheduled to conclude during the spring, well ahead of The 148th Open, Royal Portrush, which will take place this July. The new, modern, fully-accessible station will allow for further passenger growth at Portrush station, with over 620,000 journeys per year currently being made to and from the existing station. It will also contribute positively to the ongoing regeneration in Portrush town centre and surrounding area.

As part of the project, Translink has sought the community’s help in designing the station - last summer, we encouraged people to vote on a number of gateway images to be erected along the boundary of the new station, facing Eglinton Street. Over 250 people had their say on images intended to capture the essence of Portrush and the Causeway Coast, showcasing some synonymous events and sights including the North-West 200, the air show, coastal views, and of course, golf, helping to cement the station’s potential as a landmark.