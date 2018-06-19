Male cyclist found at roadside ‘critically ill’ in hospital

A 21-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital after sustaining a serious head injury in an incident in east Belfast on Sunday night, June 17.

The injured man was found by a passing police patrol on Woodstock Link at around 8.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is receiving treatment in hospital and his condition is described as “critically ill”.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We have established that the male was a cyclist and we have recovered a bicycle we believe to be his.

“What isn’t clear is how the male sustained his injury. He could have fallen from the bike or have been involved in a road traffic collision.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who can help us determine exactly what happened and if anyone else was involved.”

Investigating officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1240 17/06/18.