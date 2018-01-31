Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle which failed to stop

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop, police have said.

The man died following the road traffic collision on Killyman Road in Dungannon, County Tyrone. The incident was reported to police around 7.50pm last night.

Inspector John McKenna his appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Killyman Road or witnessed anything to contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1263 30/01/18.

The Killyman Road, which was closed between Gortmerron Link Road and Cunninghams Lane last night, has now reopened.

There are no further details at this time.