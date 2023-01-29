News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Male pedestrian in his 20s dies following bus collision

A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
PSNI road closed sign
PSNI road closed sign

Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.

The collision, involving a bus and a male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 7.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man died from his injuries.

The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Most Popular

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.

BelfastPolicePSNI