Male pedestrian in his 20s dies following bus collision
A man in his 20s has died in Belfast city centre following a collision involving a bus.
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police said the incident occurred on Donegall Square West on Saturday evening.
The collision, involving a bus and a male pedestrian, occurred shortly before 7.40pm.
The man died from his injuries.
The bus driver was spoken to at the scene, a PSNI spokesperson said.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage, to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 1551 28/01/2023.