Malone Rugby Club launches probe into ‘inappropriate’ image

A Belfast rugby club has launched an investigation after an “inappropriate” photograph emerged of two of its players.

The picture shows two Malone RFC players, one in his underwear, holding a trophy between their crotches. The pair are also wearing ‘Paddy Jackson’ and ‘Stuart Olding’ name badges. The Ulster and Ireland internationals were both acquitted of rape last week.

The club has apologised for any offence caused and said a full investigation is underway.

It has been reported Malone RFC players were celebrating their victory in the McCrea Cup at the Kingspan Stadium on Easter Monday when the photograph was taken.

In a statement the club said: “It has been brought to our attention that an inappropriate photograph involving Malone players has been posted on a private social media site.

“Malone was unaware of the photograph and will investigate how it occurred.

“The club apologises for any offence caused by the contents of the photograph.

“A full investigation will now take place by Malone RFC.”