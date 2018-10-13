Man (24) charged following creeper-style burglary

A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking in which it is driven dangerously, burglary, taking a motor vehicle without authority and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday). As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A 25-year-old man who was also arrested has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The charges follows a car stolen during a creeper-style burglary at the Old Park area of North Belfast on Friday.