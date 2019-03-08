Man, 25, shot repeatedly in Londonderry

Detectives are investigating a paramilitary style attack in Londonderry.

It is understood a man was shot a number of times in Lisfannon Park at around 7.15pm this evening.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Inspector Cummings said: “The 25-year-old victim has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs in a sickening and vicious attack.

He was targeted in a residential area during the early evening when children and families were going about their normal everyday lives. This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.

“What makes this incident all the more shocking is that the victims own mother heard his cries of pain and ran to his aid.

“I am appealing to the people of this community to help us identify the perpetrators of this callous attack. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1194 08/03/19.”