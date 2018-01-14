Man, 40, dies after two vehicle crash

A 40-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night (January 13), police have said.

The collision happened around 8.10pm on Ballygowan Road, close to Roselawn Cemetery in Belfast.

Sgt. Johnny McKenzie said: "Officers would particularly like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured car which is believed to have been in the vicinity of the collision at the time."

Police closed the road in both directions following the incident and put diversions in place.

In a social media appeal, posted in the early hours of Sunday morning, witnesses were urged to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference 1212 13/01/18.