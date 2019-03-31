Man, 52, who died in road crash is named

A man in his 50s has died following a road crash in Co Antrim in the early hours of Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the junction of the Ballyutoag Road and Ballyutoag Hill near Nutt’s Corner.

The man who lost his life has been named as Jim McGranaghan, a 52-year-old from the Belfast area.

There were two other men in the car, both of whom were taken to hospital following the crash.

PSNI Inspector Buchanan said: “Police received a report of the collision shortly before 5.30am on Friday, March 29.

“Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two other male occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment sustained in this incident.”